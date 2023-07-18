The Nebraska State Fair has announced via a press release that Three Dog Night has been added to the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, and will be performing Aug. 29 at the Heartland Events Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available at statefair.org or at the Nebraska State Fair box office. The show will be inside the Heartland Events Center Aug. 29. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are all reserved seats in the Heartland Events Center unless requested to be stage side in the Dinsdale Auto Pit. Prices are $20, $35 or $50, plus fees. All concert tickets include State Fair admission.

“Three Dog Night is a band that has not only crossed all borders selling records around the world, but also crossed all musical genres to include pop, rock and country," said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. "We’re more than happy to add Three Dog Night to our lineup at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. It’s a concert that will make Two-Dollar Tuesday even more special.”

Three Dog Night is co-presented by the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation and locally owned and operated GI Family Radio KRGI and sponsored by four local firms: Tom Dinsdale Automotive, Galloway Financial, Pizza Hut and Middleton Electric.

Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation said, “Making the State Fair better is at the heart of everything we do, from infrastructure improvements to helping with entertainment to create an even better fairgoer experience. Adding Three Dog Night does just that. The group has over 50 years experience on the road, and since 1986 has performed over 3,000 shows — including two Super Bowls.”

GI Family Radio owner Alan Usher agrees, saying, “Three Dog Night is unique because they transcend time, bringing together both new and longtime audiences alike. With tens of millions of records sold since their inception, Three Dog Night has staying power and releases new material today as they have for the last five decades. We are excited to be a part of an event that makes the State Fair even better, and that’s not an easy thing to do.”