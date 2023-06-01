Join NebraskaLand Bank in kicking off the annual Nebraskaland Days celebration with a special event featuring rodeo queens and a petting zoo. The rodeo queen meet and greet will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. June 13 at the bank's Westfield Shopping Center branch at 1801 West A St.

Attending the meet and greet will be Miss Rodeo Nebraska Rebel Sjeklocha and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Calie Troyer, along with state rodeo queens from 13 different states across the country, including Miss Rodeo America Kennadee Riggs.

The rodeo queens will be signing autographs, and the petting zoo is free.