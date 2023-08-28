LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Matt Sullivan of Superior as the District 2 director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Nuckolls, Thayer and Webster counties.

Sullivan is replacing John Greer of Edgar, who served on the board since 2014 and chose not to seek reappointment.

“The Nebraska Corn Board is continually striving to maintain and build the value of the corn I grow and made me want to get involved,” Sullivan said. “When John and I began chatting about the board, his belief in the organization and mentioned his choice not to run again, the opportunity to invest my time was clear. I’m honored to be able to represent District 2 and the farmers in my area.”

Sullivan is a fourth generation farmer who grows corn and soybeans in south-central Nebraska. After graduating from Kansas State University, he worked in Oklahoma for 18 years as a director of food manufacturing for Braum’s Ice Cream.

With a desire to move back and resume farming, he and his wife purchased their father and father-in-law’s operations and moved back to Nebraska in June of 2010. Sullivan has been on the Superior School Board since 2012 and president since 2016.

He also has a crop insurance agency-servicing clients in Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Teresa, his wife, is an accountant and owns and operates a CPA practice.

“The Nebraska Corn Board is elated to welcome Matt to the board,” said Jay Reiners, chairman of NCB. “With his extended experience in agriculture, manufacturing and food science, we look forward to the wealth of knowledge he will contribute. I also want to thank John Greer for his leadership on the board. He will be greatly missed and will always appreciate his level-headed guidance and knowledge he provided.”

Sullivan’s position is effective immediately following his appointment by Pillen. Additionally, Brandon Hunnicutt of Giltner was reappointed to serve as the District 3 director.

The Nebraska Corn Board also elected three farmers to serve leadership roles at its recent board meeting on Aug. 18. The leadership roles are effective immediately and are yearlong in duration, with the possibility of being reelected.

Jay Reiners, at-large director, was reelected as chairman of the board. Reiners farms near Juniata, where he grows field corn, seed corn and soybeans. He has been farming for over 30 years and is the fourth generation managing the family farm.

He graduated with an associate’s degree in general agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Reiners has been with NCB since 2017.

Brandon Hunnicutt, District 3 director, was reelected as vice chair of NCB. Hunnicutt farms near Giltner with his father and brother. On his farm, Hunnicutt grows corn, white corn, non-GMO corn, popcorn and soybeans. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from UNL and has served on the board since 2014.

Andy Groskopf, District 8 Director, was reelected secretary/treasurer of the board. Groskopf farms near Scottsbluff, where he farms irrigated corn and dry edible beans. He has been farming for over 20 years and is the fourth generation managing the family farm. He attended Western Nebraska Community College for automotive technologies. Groskopf has been with NCB since 2018.

“I look forward to what we will accomplish this upcoming year,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB. “As we implement our strategic plan, we will be making decisions that look to align with our goals and objectives, and this leadership team will be instrumental in guiding our efforts.”