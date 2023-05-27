Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will accept applications from local families for its affordable homeownership program through July 31, the organization said in a press release.

The program allows a low-income family in need of adequate housing to help build and purchase their own home at an affordable cost.

The organization builds houses alongside the qualified family that is willing to partner by putting a minimum of 400 sweat equity hours into the project to build their own home. Partner families must also make a monthly mortgage payment and participate in classes to prepare them for home ownership.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity does not make a profit from the project because it sells the home with a-zero interest loan and primarily utilizes volunteers to build the home.

To qualify, applicants must be able to meet all program requirements:

Must attend an information session.

Must be in need of better housing.

Must have the ability to make monthly mortgage payments of $500 to $600 a month (must be unable to receive a conventional loan/mortgage payment includes homeowners insurance and property taxes).

Must be willing to partner with NPAHFH to build their house and have the ability to complete 400 hours of sweat equity.

Must currently live or have worked in the North Platte area for at least a year.

Applications will be available at one of four information sessions scheduled in June. Attending an information session is a requirement to receive an application.

Thursday, 11 a.m.

June 7, 3 p.m.

June 13, 7 p.m.

June 24, 1 p.m.

All sessions will be at the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity Administrative Office at 420 N. Cottonwood St.

Applicants must deliver their completed paperwork to the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity Administrative Office during office hours by July 31. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Habitat for Humanity office at 308-534-6251.