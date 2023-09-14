Members of the public are invited to attend a Health Occupations Job Fair Oct. 9 at North Platte Community College.

The event, designed to connect area businesses with prospective employees, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon in the McDonald-Belton Gym on the NPCC South Campus.

Participants are encouraged to take résumés with them. At their discretion, employers may choose to interview candidates on site.

Businesses can register for a booth at joinhandshake.com.

More information about the fair is available through Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3619.