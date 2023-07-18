McCook, Ogallala, North Platte and Mullen are all on the list of stops for the 2023 North Platte Community College raffle car this week and next.

The 1972 Pontiac Le Mans Sport will head south on Thursday for Radio Day in McCook. The vehicle will be set up from 10-11:30 a.m. CT at the Midwest Liberty Federal Credit Union, then move to Nebraskaland Tire and Service from noon to 1:30 p.m., then finish out the day from 2-3:30 p.m. at Southwest Farm and Auto Supply.

On Friday, the Le Mans will travel to Ogallala where it will be on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT at the A&W Restaurant.

On Saturday, the public will have the opportunity to view the car at the North Platte Walmart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

Then July 29, the Le Mans will be in Mullen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT for the “Rumble in the Hills” Auto Show at the Hooker County Fairgrounds.

The Le Mans will tour the state throughout the summer, making appearances at car shows, parades and cruise night events. A schedule is posted at mpcc.edu/academics/programs/classic-car-raffle.php.

Raffle tickets will be sold everywhere the vehicle is displayed, at the welcome centers of Mid-Plains Community College campuses in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine and at various area businesses.

The drawing for the Le Mans will be 2 p.m. Sept. 9 during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park, North Platte.