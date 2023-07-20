The North Platte Community Playhouse will be holding open auditions for the musical production of "Cinderella" at 7 p.m. on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 in the Canteen Room of the Fox Theatre for ages 16 and older. For more information, call the playhouse at 308-532-8559 from 1-5 p.m.
North Platte Community Playhouse holding auditions for 'Cinderella'
