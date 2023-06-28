North Platte Public Schools is hosting a mobile food pantry from 1 p.m. until the food is distributed on July 11 at the North Platte High School, 1220 W. Second St.

This is an open air, drive thru distribution. The line starts outside the parking lot, next to the tennis courts. Patrons are asked not to enter the parking lot before the unloading of distribution items. Volunteers will bring boxed food to your car on a first come, first served basis. There are enough boxes for 325 households.