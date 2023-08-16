The North Platte Community College Theater Department and North Platte Community Playhouse will host auditions for “Steel Magnolias” next month.

Six women ages 18-70 are needed for the roles. No previous acting experience is required.

“Steel Magnolias,” is a comedy-drama about a group of Southern women who bond over life’s triumphs and tragedies. Scenes revolve around a beauty parlor, where the ladies have standing Saturday appointments — more for gossiping and solving problems than for beautification purposes.

The play premiered off-Broadway in 1987 and was subsequently adapted into a movie starring Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis and Daryl Hannah in 1989.

Auditions will be Sept. 12 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, and Sept. 13 in the Canteen Room of the playhouse.

Auditionees can arrive between 6-8 p.m. at either location. Each audition is expected to take approximately 20 minutes.

The production dates are Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19 with showtimes of 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Ritch Galvan can be contacted for more information about the production at galvanr@mpcc.edu.