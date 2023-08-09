The North Platte Community College Career Services department will host a job fair Sept. 7 to connect area businesses with prospective employees.

The event, which is open to the public, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the college’s South Campus pavilion, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

Participants are encouraged to take résumés with them. At their discretion, employers may choose to interview candidates on site.

Businesses can register for a booth at joinhandshake.com. More information about the event is available through Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3619.