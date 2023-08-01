In celebration of North Platte's upcoming 150th anniversary, the Prairie Arts Center is hosting the Tale of Two Rivers Open Art Exhibit from Sept. 2-30.

All artistic mediums are welcome: painting, sculpture, photograph, drawing or bring in a historical piece. All artwork will be displayed through Sept. 30, and the top 10 people's choice pieces will be put on display at the North Platte City Hall and Council Chambers.

The deadline for entries is Sept. 2. There is a $5 entry fee per piece, and all pieces must be gallery ready (wire hangings only or gallery canvas).