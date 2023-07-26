Walk To The Rock, the trails connecting the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor center to the base of Chimney Rock, will be dedicated at a public ceremony at noon Saturday, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation said in a press release. The dedication will take place at the trailhead on the Gordon and Patty Howard Patio, across from Chimney Rock Cemetery in Bayard.

“We are excited to be opening the trails to the public,” said Gail DeBuse Potter, president of NSHSF board of directors. “These carefully designed, safe and ecologically sound trails will allow visitors to enjoy the visually stunning view of the landmark while preserving the landscape for future generations.”

Walk To The Rock includes four, ten-foot-wide hiking trails, ranging in length from .2 miles to 1.76 miles, and two 130-foot bridges spanning ravines. The two bridges make the path crossable for all visitors, including the elderly and those using wheelchairs, walkers and strollers. The finely crushed gravel trail bed allows wheeled transportation and maintenance equipment to easily glide over the pathway.

Substantial grant funding was received from the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation, the D F Dillon Foundation, the Acklie Charitable Trust, Oregon Trail Community Foundation, Scotts Bluff County Tourism Bureau, Quivey Bay Foundation and the Peed Family Foundation. The $1.9 million-dollar public fundraising campaign began in March of 2023, however, $350,000 is still needed for completion.

The dedication will include Gail DeBuse Potter reading Ted Kooser’s poem “This Is Nebraska.” The first 200 attendees will receive Gering Bakery Chimney Rock cookies.