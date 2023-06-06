McCOOK — The Bureau of Reclamation’s Nebraska-Kansas Area Office is reviewing concession area plans for Red Willow and Swanson Reservoirs, the agency said in a press release.

The planned upgrades to facilities and infrastructure will enhance functionality, visitor experience and accessibility.

Improvements will include the development of public amenities and attractions such as full-service campgrounds, playgrounds, restrooms, picnic areas and walking trails.

Infrastructure improvements will include installation of a new septic lagoon system to manage wastewater in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner.

“These improvements will increase revenue for the concessionaires by drawing in more visitors and creating a space that is attractive to a diverse range of visitors,” said Area Manager Aaron Thompson. “The improvements to the park will create a more inclusive and accessible space for everyone in the community.”

Plans are available to view on Reclamation’s website at usbr.gov/gp/nkao/redwillow/redwillow_swansonconcession.pdf.

Reclamation will be holding a public comment period to review the future planned development.