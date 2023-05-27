Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At the Region II Human Services Governing Board meeting Thursday, Katie McCarthy was appointed the new regional administrator for behavioral health.

McCarthy has worked for the agency since 2009. She has been the fiscal and system manager since 2014.

The board also accepted the retirement of Kathy Seacrest, who has been with the agency since 1988. She has served as program director and regional administrator.

The board accepted the retirement “with regret and with gratitude and praise for all of her work. Kathy will continue as a consultant to the region including helping with opioid settlement appropriation,” the agency said in a press release.

Region II Human Services is the behavioral health agency for 17 counties in southwest Nebraska. The programs provided directly include: Urgent outpatient, outpatient counseling, medication management, medication support, substance use disorder evaluation and treatment, youth care coordination, community support, day support, emergency community support and crisis response.

Teresa Ward, LIMHP, will continue in her role as agency and clinical director.

The Region also contracts for the following services: acute inpatient psychiatric care, emergency protective custody services, substance use disorder short-term residential services, therapeutic community, halfway house for men, dual diagnosis residential, supported employment, prevention coalitions, intensive outpatient services, mental health and substance use disorder assessments, outpatient mental health and substance use disorder services for adults and youth, peer support mental health and substance use disorder services.

In addition, the region has responsibility for housing coordination, youth system coordination, emergency system coordination, prevention system coordination, consumer specialist and quality improvement.

Region II Human Services is funded by state, federal and county dollars.