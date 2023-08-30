Registrations are still being accepted for the ServSafe Handler Food Safety Training Course in two locations in western Nebraska in September.
Courses are scheduled for:
- McCook — Sept. 19, at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, W. Fifth and O streets, McCook, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT with registration beginning at 1:15 p.m.
- Lexington — Sept. 20, at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, from 8:30 a.m. to noon with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m.
Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe.
Registration is due by Sept. 6.
For more details and registration information, contact these local Extension offices in McCook at 308-334-5666, in Lexington at 308-324-5501 and in North Platte at 308-532-2683.