As the school year approaches, shoebox packers ​are making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child.

Residents in North Platte​​ are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and toys, to pack in shoeboxes.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.

For many children, access to these simple items is essential to an education. This was the case for Justin Thomas, a shoebox recipient in Southeast Asia whose parents could not afford the supplies needed for school.

Thomas remembers the specific day he received a gift-filled shoebox from Operation Christmas Child and found it filled with toys and, most exciting to him, school supplies.

Growing up with hand-me-down clothes and used items, Thomas used to write with a pencil so short that he held it using a pen cap.

Having an entire packet of new pencils and a pencil sharpener all his own was a treasure to him. This simple gift made a life-changing impact for Thomas because it opened the doors for him to receive an education.

For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. National Collection Week is Nov. 13-20.

Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.