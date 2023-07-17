The Sandhills Cattle Association has announced via press release the success of their second annual Steers for Students program.

Steers for Students is a program geared towards the youth of the Sandhills. As part of the program, donated calves are penned with the other calves during the association's Educational, Performance and Carcass Contest. Ranchers still receive the donated calf's data during and after the contest. However, the Steers for Students cattle are sent to Husker Meats LLC of Ainsworth, instead of being shipped to larger plants like the other calves. Jim Pinney of Husker Meats and other industry professionals offer local students and producers a chance to learn about carcass evaluation while experiencing how a packing plant operates. Schools chosen by the calf donor then receive the donated beef for their school lunch programs at little to no cost.

This year, six schools were were chosen to receive ground beef for their school lunches, thanks to the generous donation of calves from ranchers, including: Herb and Lori Hall of Halls & Sons, Wes Kilmurry of Atkinson Livestock Market, Craig and Katie O'Kief of Walking X Cattle, Logan and Jennifer Hill of HI/ Cattle Co. and Richard Lackaff of Lackaff Cattle Corp. The beef from the six donated steers is going to Thedford, Dunning (Hall), Atkinson (Kilmurry), Valentine (O'Kief), Stapleton (Hill) and Bassett (Lackaff), and the steaks are going to both the ranchers that donated and the SCA.

According to the association's press release, the program has grown this year and has been very rewarding for students. Students from several schools that were not included in the program last year were invited so they would have the opportunity to observe the locker and learn as well. Over 90 students and adults visited Husker Meats this year during the two scheduled tours on April 17 and June 30.

At the June 30 tour, students from Valentine, Ainsworth, Bassett and Bartlett, as well as ranchers Craig O'Kief and Richard Lackaff, were in attendance. Husker Meats had the actual donated calves hanging for carcass evaluation, which was performed by Nicolas Herrera from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Herrera explained carcass evaluation to the group, as well as how ribeye area, KPH (kidney, pelvis and heart) fat and marbling all matter in the end results of beef. The students had the opportunity to judge the animals, and the ranchers got to see firsthand how their animals look before they are processed.

Afterwards, the group visited with Husker Meats owner Jim Pinney and learned about how the locker functions on a day-to-day basis. While the butcher was processing a carcass, Pinney gave the group insight into the different cuts of beef and the various methods for cooking them. One tidbit that Pinney offered was that brisket was never used back in the day because people just didn't know how to cook it.

As part of the services they offer, Husker Meats also packages, tenderizes, smokes and grinds all the meat as requested by the owners. The students had the opportunity to see all the various machines used and the different ways you can process a side of beef.

After the morning tour, the group was fed a barbecue rib lunch before heading home. When Husker Meats is finished processing the calves, the ground beef will be shipped to the participating schools.

The association has received donations for the processing fees for the animals from the Rock County Community Fund ($1,000) to cover processing for Bassett, and from Jack Linda Wolf ($250) for Atkinson. At the time when the press release was sent out, the association was still looking for donations for Dunning, Stapleton, Valentine and Atkinson to make sure these schools will get Sandhills raised ground beef for their upcoming school year. If you want to make a donation to help ensure that a school receives its beef for free, contact the Sandhills Cattle Association at 402-376-2310 or by emailing info@sandhillscattle.com.