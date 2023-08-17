LINCOLN — Ticket sales for the Lied Center for Performing Arts opened on Thursday, giving the public their first access to single event tickets for the Center’s 2023-24 season. The lineup features more than 30 events, including top artists and ensembles from around the world in dance, classical music, jazz, musical theater, comedy, family, illusion and more.
Tickets can be purchased online at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and in-person at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St., in Lincoln.
Tickets to the following events are available:
- The Blues Brothers, Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Note: Very limited tickets remain for this event.
- Emanuel Ax, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.
- “Disney’s Aladdin,” October 3-8, eight performances.
- Jake Shimabukuro, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.
- Tom Papa, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- Super Diamond, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse: Live in Concert,” Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.
- “Coco Live-to-Film Concert,” score performed live by Orquesta Folclorica Nacional De Mexico, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
- Metro Jazz Quintet, Lied Commons, Nov. 3, Feb. 23, 2024, and April 19, 2024
- “Not Too Far Distant,” a new play by Becky Boesen, Carson Theater, Nov. 7-8, two performances, Note: Extremely limited tickets remain for this event.
- Behzod Abduraimov, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
- “Mannheim Steamroller,” by Chip Davis, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
- “Les Misérables,” Jan. 9-14, 2024, eight performances.
- “Kinetic Light: Descent,” Jan. 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Feb. 1-4, 2024, five performances.
- Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: “Dancing Beethoven,” Feb. 14, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- “The Rainbow Fish,” Feb. 20, 2024, at 7 p.m.
- “Shrek The Musical,” Feb. 29-March 3, 2024, five performances.
- Drum Tao, March 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- Trinity: Classically Irish with special guest Mairead Carlin, March 14, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Note: This event is rescheduled from the 22-23 season. All previously issued tickets will be honored.
- The Magic of Rob Lake, March 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway, March 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- “Show Way: The Musical,” March 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- MOMIX: “Alice,” March 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- The Cher Show, April 2-3, 2024, two performances.
- Jon Nakamatsu, April 7, 2024, at 4 p.m.
- “Mean Girls,” April 12-14, 2024, five performances.
- Brian Regan, April 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- Susan Werner, April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” April 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- Joshua Bell and Larisa Martinez: “Voice and The Violin,” May 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
- Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird,” June 11-12, 2024, two performances.
- The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 17, 2024, at 7 p.m.