Washington, D.C. — Constituents of 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., are invited to meet with a member of his staff at an upcoming mobile office during the month of June in Benkleman, Wayne, Harrisburg, McCook, Neligh, Geneva, Hayes Center, York, Clay Center, Auburn and Hebron.

3rd District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a mobile office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office, according to a press release.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a staff member at the following times and locations:

June 5

Benkelman: Noon to 1 p.m. MT, Dundy County Courthouse, 112 Seventh Ave.

June 6

Wayne: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Wayne County Courthouse, 510 N. Pearl St.

Harrisburg: 10:30-11:30 a.m. MT, Banner County Courthouse, 206 College St.

June 12

McCook: 10-11 a.m., Red Willow County Courthouse, 502 Norris Ave., No. 1.

June 13

Neligh: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Antelope County Courthouse, 501 Main St.

Geneva: 11 a.m.-noon, Fillmore County East Office Building, 1320 G St.

Hayes Center: Noon-1 p.m., Hayes County Courthouse, 505 Troth St.

York: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Kilgore Memorial Library, 520 N. Nebraska Ave.

June 20

Clay Center: 10-11 a.m., Clay County Courthouse, 111 W. Fairfield St.

June 21

Auburn: 1-2 p.m., Auburn Memorial Library, 1810 Courthouse Ave.

June 28

Hebron: 11 a.m.-noon, Thayer County Courthouse, 225 N. Fourth St.