The Smith family has been farming near Arnold since 1946, with the second generation now running the ranch. The family is also deeply entrenched in the annual Sandhills Open Road Challenge.

The annual race continues this weekend, beginning with inspections on Thursday. At the center will be the Smith family, and their ranch.

Robbi Smith’s father, Bobbie, bought their property on the west edge of Arnold in 1946.

Bobbie farmed previously at Garfield Table before making the move to Arnold. Robbi has continued the operation, working with his dad, forming a business partnership with him in 1982. Dad turns 100 in September and Robbi and his wife Shelley continue to run the farm and have for quite a few years.

“As time went on, (Bobbie’s) brother got a farm up in Mills Valley and dad bought this place,” Robbi said. “According to him it was basically a big blowout, but it was next to town.”

Robbi said his dad spent a lot of time getting the place in shape.

“He used to go on the harvest through the summers with combines and stuff,” Robbi said. “We’ve basically farmed together up until this last year. He slowed down a little bit after he turned 90, but he’s still active.

“He ran a combine for 75 consecutive years.”

Shelley takes care of the books for the operation.

“I’m the bookkeeper mostly and I’m the farmer chaser if they need me to go pick somebody up,” Shelley said, “and help move from one field to another field or to run for parts.”

Robbi said Shelley is “just pretty much on-demand.”

“She doesn’t know if she’s going somewhere until three minutes before when she gets a phone call,” Robbi said. “She’s very good about that. She’ll say, yes, I can go and she’ll just drop things and go.”

Robbi and Shelley have been married for 21 years.

“She had three children prior to our marriage and we have one boy together, Colbi,” Robbi said. “He’s 19, going to be 20 in September.”

Colbi is a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and plans to go into the medical field. Although Robbi and Shelley aren’t ready to give up the farm, they have pondered the future of the operation.

“Carrying the legacy on is something that we’ve been thinking about a lot, with Colbi probably not coming back to the farm,” Robbi said. “How we’ll transition into the future here, I’m not sure. I don’t care to be one of those guys who is still farming at 95, I think. I can’t really tell you how the future is going to play out.”

He said they want to slow down and take the time to do some things “before we’re too old.”

“We couldn’t just quit,” Robbi said. “It’s in our blood.”

A few years ago, they expanded the size of their office and built a new home across the parking lot. The home is their “forever home,” Shelley said and was built with that expectation.

There is a garage downstairs that can be accessed from the back of the house and the garage door matches the brick and siding of the rest of the home.

In the garage are their race cars, Corvettes and a pickup truck Robbi raced in the Sandhills Open Road Challenge a few times. Also in the garage is a 1968 Mustang that Shelley likes to drive now and then, taking their grandkids for rides.

Robbi has been involved with SORC for the entire 23 years of its existence. The first year he was the fire chief in Arnold and participated in that capacity. The second year of the race, he decided he wanted to race and has done so every year since.

The Smiths have participated on the SORC board and Shelley is currently on the board now. As the race began to grow, the needs grew with it.

“When they first started they had a couple of small buildings in town they worked out of,” Robbi said. “”They were doing tech in one location and lettering in another place and registration in a third.”

The Smith’s had added a building or two and offered their property as a central location.

“I don’t know how many years ago I said, you know, we can move this all out here and everybody would be in one spot,” Robbi said.

Shelley said as the number of cars that raced increased, it got pretty tough to be in the smaller areas for tech and lettering.

“A lot of (the racers) come in with big car haulers and semis and stuff like that,” Robbi said. “They have a nice place here to unload and room to move.”

The cars go through one building for inspection, then into another building where the Arnold High School students apply the sponsor logos, letters and numbers to the cars. From there, the cars go through the tech inspection before going into Arnold to register.

The cars must pass strict regulations depending on what class they are racing. The 80 mph class has the least requirements, while the 120-mph class is tightly monitored.

“It’s pretty awesome they can keep this going like this,” Robbi said. “It takes a ton of volunteers and a lot of commitment by a lot of people to run it. It looks like it runs smooth and it usually does.

“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes things that make it do that.”

The race week begins on Tuesday afternoon with inspections taking place at the Smiths property. Wednesday is the busiest day for registration, lettering and tech inspections. On Thursday is the Loup 2 Loup race, which runs from Halsey to Purdum and back. The One-Mile Shootout is on Friday north of Cozad and south of Callaway.

The big race is the Sandhills Open Road Challenge that runs on Saturday from Arnold north to Dunning.

A complete schedule of events is listed at sorcrace.com where there are maps for directions to all the locations.