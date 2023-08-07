This year’s Soybean Management Field Days will be from Tuesday through Friday.

The Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Extension event allows attendees to participate in demonstration-based presentations and have interactive discussions about soybean production, profitability, local and global issues. Topics of interest include sprayer cleanout/setup, pest management, cover crops, soil health, irrigation/technology and marketing update.

On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. with presentations beginning around 9:30 a.m. A free lunch is included, and the day will conclude around 2:30 p.m.

As this is the 25th anniversary of Soybean Management Field Days across Nebraska, UNL Dairy Store ice cream will also be available for participants to enjoy during the day.

Four locations are hosting the field day this year with the closest being held at the Jason Jakob farm near Rockville.

Directions from Ravenna:

Head north on Highway 68 for 11 miles following turn to the east.

At Highway 58 intersection, turn left and head west for 0.3 miles.

The field site is on the north side of the road. GPS coordinates: 41.122639, -98.834389.

A total of 3.5 CCA credits are applied for and pending (0.5 CEU crop management, 1 CEU soil and water management and 2 CEU integrated pest management).

For additional information or questions, contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at 402-441-3240 or Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030.