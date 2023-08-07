The 10th annual C.E.B. Memorial 100th Meridian 5K and 10K road races is in downtown Cozad on Saturday.

In order to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this revival of a race that took place in the 1980s, the event organizers are adding a 1 mile kids run, among other surprises.

The road race honors Claude E. Berreckman, who died in 2013. The proceeds from the race will fund scholarships given in his name to Cozad High School students.

Runners and walkers can register online at tinyurl.com/100thMeridian10KEntry. An entry form is also available on the Facebook page for 100th Meridian 10K.

Late registration and packet pickup will be at the office of Berreckman & Bazata at Eighth Street and Meridian Avenue in Cozad beginning at 6:45 a.m.

The kids 1 mile run starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K and 10K will start at 8 a.m. All entrants will receive a T-shirt and a movie pass to the Fox Theater in Cozad. Virtual entry is also available.

Any questions regarding the race may be directed to Claude Berreckman at 308-784-2040 or claudejr@cozadtel.net.