LINCOLN — Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts announced that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s "Aladdin" will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. June 22. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in Lincoln at the Lied Center on October 3 for a limited engagement of eight performances through October 8.

In Lincoln, "Aladdin" will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Beginning June 22, tickets will be available at the Lied Center Box Office, by phone at 402-472-4747 and online at liedcenter.org. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 402-472-3807. More information on group tickets can be found at liedcenter.org/groups.

"Aladdin," the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters, breaking 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawning nine productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 16 million people and can be currently seen on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Tokyo and Madrid, with a UK tour slated to open later this year. The Broadway production recently played its 3,000th performance and joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Lied Center and liedcenter.org are the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Lied. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Lied Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.