OMAHA – A diverse slate of performances in music, dance, family and more is now on sale for Omaha Performing Arts’ 2023-24 season. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketomaha.com, by phone at 402-345-0606 or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office at 1200 Douglas St. in Omaha. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets for the shows in the 2023-24 Broadway Season will go on sale at later dates to be announced.
2023-24 performance season:
- The Steel Wheels, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, $22.
- “Bluey's Big Play,” Oct. 14, 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m., and Oct. 15, 1 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Starting at $20. The 10 a.m. performance on Oct. 14 is a sensory inclusive performance.
- Bored Teachers “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” Comedy Tour, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center, Starting at $35.
- Disney Pixar “Coco” Live-to-Film Concert: The North American Tour, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center, Starting at $45.
- “Hasta La Muerte” A Day of the Dead show by Las Cafeteras, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Starting at $15.
- Bette Smith, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, $22.
- “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Starting at $20.
- Enjoli & Timeless featuring Big Wade, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Starting at $25.
- “Joyful Noise” A Gospel Christmas, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Dec. 3, 4 p.m., Holland Center, $20.
- Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience: “The 2023 Big Band Christmas Tour,” Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, $22.
- Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy –“ A Celtic Family Christmas,” Dec. 10, 6 p.m., Holland Center, Starting at $25.
- Lightwire Theater “A Very Electric Christmas,” Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Starting at $20.
- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company “The Year of the Dragon,” Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Starting at $10.
- Wycliffe Gordon, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, $25.
- Kathy Tyree, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, $22.
- Flip Fabrique: “Blizzard,” April 2, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Starting at $25.
- TAIKOPROJECT, April 6, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Starting at $18.
- Erth’s “Dinosaur Zoo Live,” April 12, 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Starting at $20. This is a sensory inclusive performance.
- Marcos Eduardo’s Latino Music Explosion, April 12, 7:30, Holland Music Club, $22.
- The Young Dubliners, May 10, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, $22.