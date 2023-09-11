On Wednesday, Scott and Rozann Trusdale were named recipients of the 11th annual Make Your Mark on Cozad Award. Cozad Library Foundation President Claire Bazata surprised the Trusdales with the award during a Cozad Ambassadors luncheon meeting at the Cozad Development Corporation Board Room.

The Make Your Mark on Cozad Award is presented in conjunction with the Wilson Public Library’s celebration of International Dot Day. The themes of Peter H. Reynolds’ book "The Dot" — creativity, courage and collaboration — inspired the observance of Sept. 15 by teachers, libraries and artists around the world. Given as a way to spotlight community members who are enthusiastic supporters of the library, Cozad as a whole and the arts specifically, the inaugural award was bestowed upon Katherine Wilson in 2013.

The Trusdales were unanimously selected for the award at the Cozad Library Foundation’s last regular meeting in early April. Both are avid promoters of the arts, the library and Cozad as a whole.

The Trusdales have been a part of the Cozad Ambassadors for numerous years. Both have served in numerous leadership roles in the community and regularly take opportunities to give back to Cozad, from the Cozad Hospital Foundation to the Cozad Country Club; from United Way and the Charitable Fund of Cozad to Cozad Teammates to name just a few.he Trusdales, other Make Your Mark on Cozad Award winners are: Ann Burkholder (2014); Jan Patterson (2015); Art Peters (2016), Ike and Gerald Davenport (2017), Tim and Bonnie Hansen (2018); Carolyn Worthman (2019); Marcia Fritz (2020); Dr. Marilyn Peterson (2021); and Connie Hanna Gengenbach (2022).