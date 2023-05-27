Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Grilling is a healthy and low-fat way to cook, but there are rules that need to be followed to stay safe and have a healthy meal for your family.

We’ve all experienced that great grilling smell coming from somewhere down the block that makes us wish we were grilling or that we’d been invited to that neighbor’s house for dinner. Direct heat grilling can expose food to temperatures in excess of 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grilled meat acquires the distinctive smoky flavor from a chemical process called the Maillard reaction which only occurs when food reaches temperatures of 310 degrees.

As simple as grilling is, we need to remember building, personal and food safety rules. Thousands of fires and injuries are reported each year due to grilling accidents. Keep these safety tips in mind:

Propane and charcoal grills should be used outdoors only. Grilling inside can cause a fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The grill should be placed at least 10 feet away from the house.

Keep children and pets away from the grill until the grill has cooled.

Never leave a grill unattended.

Check the propane grill tank hose for leaks before using the grill.

Food safety and MyPlate should be considered when grilling:

Never thaw or marinate food at room temperature.

Many seasonings are high in sodium.

Use lean cuts of beef and pork, and trim any visible fat before cooking.

Keep raw foods that will be grilled such as meat away from foods that will not be cooked such as a salad.

Never put cooked meat back onto the plate that held uncooked meat.

As with all cooking, be sure your hands are clean when you begin and while you are cooking. If you touch raw meat, the flying frisbee, or the dog, wash your hands before eating a raw carrot stick or touching food that will not be cooked.

Vegetables can easily be grilled: Large vegetables such as corn on the cob can be placed directly on the grill. Wrap chopped vegetables in aluminum foil before grilling.

Grilling is a great way to prepare healthy food for family and friends. Keep the tips above in mind as you prepare your next meal on the grill.

Selling food safely

In 2019, Nebraska amended the Nebraska Pure Food Act which is administered by the Department of Agriculture.

Any person may prepare and sell food that is NOT “time/temperature controlled for safety food” directly to consumers at a public event (farmers market) or for pick up or delivery without obtaining a food establishment person so long as the food producer complies with the following:

The food producer must register with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at nda.nebraska.gov/fscp/foods/cottagefood.html

Upon registering at this site, food producers must have already completed a food safety course. Nebraska Extension can offer an in-person food safety course, or an online course is offered through the Department of Agriculture website.

The consumer must be visibly notified that the food was prepared in a kitchen that is NOT subject to regulation and inspection and the food may contain allergens.

The name and address of the producer is on the package or container label.

The food must be delivered in person or by direct delivery to the actual consumer (the food cannot be sold at wholesale (i.e., grocery stores, restaurants, or other commercial food establishments).

The producer must comply with food safety guidelines required by the county, city or village for sale at public events.

If the producer is using private well water, the well water must be tested for nitrates and coliform bacteria.

For more information or questions email Brenda Aufdenkamp, baufdenkamp1@unl.edu.