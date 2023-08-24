The Walk for Willow 5K and 1 mile family fun run fundraiser will start at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St., in North Platte. Sponsorships and donations for the event go toward T-shirts, race bibs and hydration for the 5K runners.

Willow Park was born with a rare gene, SMC1A, which is associated with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, and her variance is a previously unknown mutation. All proceeds from the event will go toward paying for the medical, travel and lodging expenses for Willow to see a geneticist who specializes in Cornelia de Lange Syndrome.