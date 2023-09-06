Two local businesses will launch watch parties for the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team starting next weekend.

Fans can catch all the action of the team’s out of state competitions at Dave’s Place, 1510 E. Fourth St., in North Platte and Outlaws 1882 Saloon, 1006 West B St., in McCook.

The short go-rounds of each of the following rodeos will be broadcast at 7 p.m.

Saturday — University of Wisconsin River Falls — Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo.

Sept. 23 — Iowa Central Community College Rodeo — Triton Stampede.

Sept. 30 — Dickinson State University — Blue Hawk Stampede Rodeo.

Oct. 7 — Buena Vista University Rodeo.

The watch parties are free to attend. Guests will be responsible for their own food and drinks at Dave’s Place.

Fresh Ideas will provide free food at Outlaws, but drinks will be the responsibility of attendees. Only guests 21 and older will be allowed in Outlaws after 10 p.m.