Wilson Public Library is partnering with the Robert Henri Museum in Cozad to show a free family-friendly movie behind the museum at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.) on July 13. Bring your own chairs or blankets for seating. Feel free to bring your own snacks. The Henri Museum will be open for bathroom access. You may call the library at 308-784-2019 or stop in to see what movie is playing. This program is financed by the Cozad Library Foundation.
Wilson Public Library hosting family movie night at Robert Henri Museum
- Telegraph staff reports
