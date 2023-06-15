"Music From Around the World with David Marsh" will be at the Wilson Public Library at 1:30 p.m. July 17. With over a dozen instruments and stories about each, Marsh entertains with music from around the world. This multi-cultural program is a musical exposé of the influence that immigrants from around the world have had on American culture. Audiences learn about the creativity of the people who developed the instruments and musical styles, the role music has played in traditional cultures and the musical influences various cultures have had on one another in America. This presentation is free and made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Central Plains Library System.
Wilson Public Library hosting 'Music From Around the World with David Marsh'
- Telegraph staff reports
