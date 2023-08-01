Peter Osborne, director of the Robert Henri Museum & Art Gallery, and Jessica Sharkey will present a program about Robert Henri as a teacher and artist at 7 p.m. Aug. 17, at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad. This is in conjunction with the Cozad 150 Celebration. The program is free and open to the public. Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad.