Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition to honor households and businesses that have beautiful landscapes. Prize sponsors for the competition include North Platte Hardware and Coldwell Banker Preferred Group.

Nominations were taken during the past month. The judges collectively scored 22 yards to determine the winners.

The rankings were based on curb appeal, balance and color, sustainability, creativity, and maintenance.

The 2023 winners:

Ward 1 — Marilee Hyde, 707 East B St.

Ward 2 — Lee and Joyce McConahay, 1601 West D St.

Ward 3 — Roger and Lilia Neth, 117 South Sycamore St.

Ward 4 — Ben and Brooke Tucker, 2423 West 17th St.

Business — Husker Inn.

County — Honorable Mention:

Mike and Pam Brosseau, 3251 N. Splinter Road.

Dalene and Bob Skates, 474 W. University Drive.

Jeff and Keri Fisher, 2530 W. Robert St.

The competition encourages and celebrates keeping North Platte beautiful. Judges commented on how close the competition was this year. “I commend everyone who puts so much effort into making our community beautiful,” said the Ward 1 judge. “The winner in my ward had an oasis for a back yard.”

Ward 4 judges struggled between picking a clear winner, “I think if we could declare them all winners, we would.”