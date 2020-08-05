Anniversary, Aug. 5

The family of Punch and Kathy Edwards are hosting a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary on Aug. 8, 2020. Cards may be sent to 1231 East A St., Ogallala, NE 69153.
