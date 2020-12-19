Anniversary, Dec. 19 Dec 19, 2020 Dec 19, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Doyce and Nancy Williams of North Platte are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Dec. 22. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Life Event Birth announcements, March 27 Mar 27, 2021 GREAT PLAINS HEALTH Life Event Birth announcements, March 13 Mar 13, 2021 GREAT PLAINS HEALTH