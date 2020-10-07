 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary, Oct. 7
0 comments

Anniversary, Oct. 7

  • 0
Jim and Marilyn Harvey

Jim and Marilyn Harvey

 Courtesy photo

The family of Jim and Marilyn Harvey are hosting a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary on Oct. 15. Cards may be sent to 16436 W. State Farm Road, Hershey, NE 69143.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News