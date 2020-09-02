Anniversary, Sept. 2 Sep 2, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joe and Dorothy Conger Courtesy photo The family of Joe and Dorothy Conger is celebrating their 70th anniversary on Sept. 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Family prepares to say goodbye to North Platte man in coma after Aug. 21 accident Lincoln County Historical Museum posts lists of people in Brown-Harano studio photos UP to begin operating North Platte's Bailey Yard as single classification yard McCook woman charged with first-degree murder of 78-year-old husband; judge sets bond at $5M Police, fire crews at wreck scene on West Second Street Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms promotion Event Calendar Upcoming Events in North Platte and Surrounding Communities promotion E-Edition View the The North Platte Telegraph E-Edition Contests & Events Reader's Choice Awards 2020 17th Annual Reader's Choice Awards! Enter your vote for the Best of the Best. Voting ends August 24th, 2020. Salute to Healthcare Heroes Ask A Cop Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.