Birth announcements, April 10

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

KAPRI CHANELL BALL

Ryan and Autumn Ball of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kapri Chanell, born April 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Byron and Deb Alberts of Palisade and Dave and Sheryl Ball of North Platte.

VERA MARIE BECKER

Kaelin and Neissa Becker of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Vera Marie, born March 30, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Shaun and Johnna Silos and Mark and Karen Becker, all of North Platte.

HOLLYND JOY FAHRENBRUCK

Vaughn and Jill Fahrenbruck of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hollynd Joy, born March 31, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Gregg and Cathy Rabon of Crawford and Bill and Lori Fahrenbruck of Longview, Texas.

