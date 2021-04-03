Birth announcements, April 3

Richard and Rachelle Christen of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hattie Ann, born March 30, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Paul and Cindy Christen of Anselmo and Greg and Sue Pumphrey of Hebron.

Bryson and Traci Kennedy of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Edie Francis, born March 28, 2021, weighing 8 pounds 5 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Diane Pandorf of Callaway and Tom and Sherry Kennedy of Callaway.

