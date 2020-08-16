GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
AUSTIN JAMES HEALEY
James and Nancy Healey of North Platte are the parents of a son, Austin James, born Aug. 11, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
KENZIE ALISEN JANE ALVES
Mauricio and Vanessa Alves of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kenzie Alisen Jane, born Aug. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Sara Alves of North Platte and Edward Alves of Broken Bow.
ASTRID IVY IAMURRI
Sevryn and Ashlee Iamurri of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Astrid Ivy, born Aug. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
LAUREN VIOLET MAE ESKEW
Emily and Andrew Eskew of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lauren Violet Mae, born Aug. 10, 2020 wighing 11 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Fran Bond of North Platte and Robin Eskew of Oberlin, Kansas.
EMBERLEE MAGNOLIA NORTON
Timothy Norton and Stephanie Fisher of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Emberlee Magnolia, born Aug. 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Dan and Ronda Fisher and Tom and Doreen Norton, all of North Platte.
CAYDEN LEE POLENSKE
Brent and Alisha Polenske of North Platte are the parents of a son, Cayden Lee, weighing Aug. 9, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Cheryl and Tim Arnold of North Platte and Stacy and Brent Polenske of Denison, Texas.
EVERLEIGH ROSE WOOD
Tinisha Bergen and Ethyn Wood of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Everleigh Rose Wood, born Aug. 8, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Arlyn and Lori Wood and Candice and Robbie Bergen, all of North Platte.
BRIGGS BENJAMIN MAASSEN
Ben and Sonya Maassen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Briggs Benjamin, born Aug. 7, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Barry and Susan Maassen of North Platte and Terry and Carmen Jueden of Hartington.
HUNTER JAMES GILL and SUTTYN GRACE GILL
Kyle and Amanda Gill of North Platte are the parents of a twins a boy, Hunter James Gill, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and a girl, Suttyn Grayce, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces, born Aug. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Tom and Suzi Johnson of Hershey and Kevin and Shelli Gill of Cozad. Great-grandparents are Ralph and Sandy Keiswetter of Cozad, Jim Cooper of North Platte and Loren and Linda Johnson of Hershey.
STARLY ANN MILNE
Pat and Jenn Milne of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Starly Ann, born Aug. 6, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Susan and Jon Milne, Bill Porter and Cindy Hill Porter, all of North Platte.
MACIE MAE SCHAEFFER
Todd and Addie Schaeffer of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Macie Mae, born Aug. 6, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Sally Schaeffer of Stapleton and Doug and Jane Robison of Alma.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
