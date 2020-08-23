GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CAYDEN LEE POLENSKE
Brent and Alisha Polenske of North Platte are the parents of a son, Cayden Lee, born on Aug. 9, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Cheryl and Tim Arnold of North Platte and Stacy and Brent Polenske of Denison, Texas.
ADLEY MARIE CUMMING
Shane and Marissa Cumming of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Adley Marie, born Aug. 15, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are William and Cathy Cumming of Hershey and Chuck and Beverly Madden of North Platte.
HARLOW GRACE CUMMING
Shane and Marissa Cumming of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Harlow Grace, born Aug. 15, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are William and Cathy Cumming of Hershey and Chuck and Beverly Madden of North Platte.
AZARIAH DELL SPIEHS
Karissa and Duane Spiehs of North Platte are the parents of a son, Azariah Dell, born Aug. 14, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Kerry and Susan Jones of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Patricia Jones of North Platte.
ELENA LORRAINE GALLEGOS
Aaron and Marguerite Gallegos of Hayes Center are the parents of a daughter, Elena Lorraine, born Aug. 13, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Brian and Stephanie Dorr of North Platte and Ambrocio and Elizabeth Gallegos of Ord.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
