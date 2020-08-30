GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
REAGAN MAY DOWDY
Mikel and Jessie Dowdy of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Reagan May, born Aug. 26, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Jo and Sparky Shalla and Koleen and Mark Stone, all of Ogallala.
SCOTTIE JANE THEILER
Brett and Emily Theiler of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Scottie Jane, born Aug. 26, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Chuck and Rhonda Theiler of Ogallala, Rich Stickney of Alliance and Mary Langtry of Lincoln.
MACKLIN ISADORE MORRISON
Kenneth and Shelby Morrison of Hershey are the parents of a son, Macklin Isadore, born Aug. 26, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Bob and Nancy Morrison of North Platte, Rosemary Morrison of Pittsburg, Kansas, Pam Treffer of Ravenna and Isadore and Marilyn Jonak of Ravenna.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
