GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
AURORA RAY ANNE PATRAS
Justin and Monica Patras of McCook are the parents of a daughter, Aurora Ray Anne, born July 24, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Bill and Barb Patras of McCook and Kenny Fulcher of Splendora, Texas.
EVAN JOSEPH AND JACE DANIEL PAFFORD
Kathleen and Joseph Pafford of North Platte are the parents of twin boys, Evan Joseph and Jace Daniel, born July 31, 2020. Jace weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Evan weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Ciny Utter of Denver, Colorado and Sarah Pafford of North Platte.
LYDIA BEA THOMPSON
Ryan and Staci Thompson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lydia Bea, born Aug. 1, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Dennis and Shawna Thompson of North Platte, Gerry and Cheryl Krueger of North Platte and Jim Snell of Hazard.
KATARA BRIAN URBINA-SPENCER
Hadley Spencer and Selina Urbina of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Katara Brian, born July 30, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Lonn and Renee Jeffres of Burwell and Dennis Spencer of Hayes Center.
BOYD MATTHEW MATHERS
Tad and Ashley Mathers of Hershey are the parents of a son, Boyd Matthew, born July 29, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Julia Mugrage of Delta Junction, Alaska, Steve and Teresa Facka of Dickens, and Don and Martha Mathers of Maxwell.
ANGELO ANTHONY MARTIN PLUNK
Angelica Sellers and Francisco Plunk of North Platte are the parents of a son, Angelo Anthony Martin, born July 25, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Kim and Martin Sellers and Tonia and Jonnie Gutowski, all of North Platte.
EMERSON RAE WHITE
Bryan and Shawna White of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Emerson Rae, born July 26, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Martin and Lois White and Brent and Natasha Swedberg, all of Sutherland.
GRACE JEANNE ROBERTS
Dustin and Shannon Roberts of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Grace Jeanne, born July 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Christine Ward of North Platte, Jerry and Lori Roberts of North Platte and Lee Ostendorf of Kansas City, Missouri. Great-grandparents are Lawrence Ostendorf of North Platte, Sandy Ostendorf of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Norma Biby of Capron, Illinois, and Avis Leach of Julesburg, Colorado.
ASHER LAYNE MONTOYA
Amanda Delaney and Samuel Montoya Sr. of North Platte are the parents of a son, Asher Layne, born Aug. 5, 2020, weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Pam Delaney of Pinehurst, Idaho, and Ronda Yonkers of North Platte.
BRYNN MARIE BAILEY
Mike and Kayla Bailey of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Brynn Marie Bailey, born Aug. 5, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Daryl and Kendra Wagner of North Platte and Rick and Kim Bailey of Fort Morgan, Colorado.
JAELYN RAE WAHL
Breck and Sara Wahl of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jaelyn Rae, born Aug. 5, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Harvey and Sue Winslow of Kearney and Garland Wahl of Akron, Colorado.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.