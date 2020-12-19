Birth Announcements, Dec. 19

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
GREYSON LEIGH FLETCHER
ShaeLeigh Fletcher of North Platte is the mother of a son, Greyson Leigh, born Dec. 13, 2020, weighing 4 pounds, 7.2 ounces. Grandparents are David and Michelle Fletcher of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Wilma Fletcher of Elizabeth, Colorado, Les and Ruth Hyland of Maxwell, and Sandi Eicke of North Platte. Great-great-grandparents are Mary Robertson of North Platte and Gloria Bryant of North Platte.
COLTEN GENE EHLERS
Brandon and Ashley Ehlers of Farnam are the parents of a son, Colten Gene, born Dec. 16, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Carrie Griesfeller and Mike Fought, the late Bill Greenlee and Lyn Greenlee, all of North Platte and Mark and Turena Ehlers of Moorefield.
MAVERICK BRYNA HIGGINS
Bryan and Amber Higgins of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Maverick Bryna, born Dec. 11, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Alan and Annette Kramer of Stapleton, Rosemary Higgins and the late Ken Higgins of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
ELEANOR HARPER WEIGEL
Norman and Lindsay Weigel of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Eleanor Harper, born Dec. 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Lynley Harrison and Dale Alcorn of Collinsville, Illinois.
CHARLOTTE LOUISAKAY REED
Michael and Taiza Reed of Lincoln are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte LouisasKay, born Dec. 10, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Les and Melany French of Sutherland, Sarah Heinzen of Lincoln and James Reed of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!