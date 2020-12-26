Birth Announcements, Dec. 26

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ANSON WAYNE COPPERSMITH
Andy and Stacey Coppersmith of Paxton are the parents of a son, Anson Wayne, born Dec. 22, 2020, weighing 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Larry Coppersmith of Wallace and Marvin and Colleen Coufal of Dwight.
CORA GENEVIEVE LaRUE
Matthew and Annah LaRue of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Cora Genevieve, born Dec. 22, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Dan and Susan Wesslund of North Platte and Shelly Callaway of North Platte.
OAKLEIGH ANN BLAGDON
Dylan and Bailey Blagdon of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Oakleigh Ann, born Dec. 22, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Stacey and Michele Blagdon of Gothenburg and Heath and Kathy Maddox of Brady.
JADA MAE RAPP
Justin and Amanda Rapp of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jada Mae, born Dec. 20, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Kevin and Jeanne Rapp of Ansley.
MEAGLEIGH IRIS KAY QUICK
Ryan and Jasi Quick of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Meagleigh Iris Kay, born Dec. 18, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Shannon and William Schroeder of North Platte, Linda and Richard Quick of Valentine and Donna Weedman of North Platte.
BREK STEVEN DENT
Steven and Kay Dent of Mullen are the parents of a son, Brek Steven, born Dec. 17, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Don and Tina Broekemeier of Central City and Steve and Erin Dent of Mullen.
RILAN ASHER TELITZ
Josh and Tami Telitz of Brady are the parents of a son, Rilan Asher, born Dec. 14, 2020, weighing 10 pounds. Grandparents are Verna and Rodger Vedder and Gale and Liz Telitz, all of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Francis Vedder of North Platte.
AVALON JEWEL HARRIS
Shadoe Wright and Vern Harris Jr. of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Avalon Jewel, born Dec. 21, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Rhonda and Jeff Bohlen of North Platte, Henry Wright of Lakewood, Colorado, and Vern Harris Sr. and Tina Pollard, both of Kansas City. Great-grandmother is Mary Bohlen of Nebraska City.
