Birth Announcements, Dec. 26

BREK STEVEN DENT

Steven and Kay Dent of Mullen are the parents of a son, Brek Steven, born Dec. 17, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Don and Tina Broekemeier of Central City and Steve and Erin Dent of Mullen.

RILAN ASHER TELITZ

Josh and Tami Telitz of Brady are the parents of a son, Rilan Asher, born Dec. 14, 2020, weighing 10 pounds. Grandparents are Verna and Rodger Vedder and Gale and Liz Telitz, all of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Francis Vedder of North Platte.

AVALON JEWEL HARRIS

Shadoe Wright and Vern Harris Jr. of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Avalon Jewel, born Dec. 21, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Rhonda and Jeff Bohlen of North Platte, Henry Wright of Lakewood, Colorado, and Vern Harris Sr. and Tina Pollard, both of Kansas City. Great-grandmother is Mary Bohlen of Nebraska City.

