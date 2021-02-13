Birth Announcements, Feb. 13

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

AINSLEY MICHELLE FEENEY

Drew and Courtney Feeney of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Ainsley Michelle, born Dec. 27, 2020, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Tom and Opal Feeney of Maxwell, Jerry and Rose Mull of Brady and Shelly Callaway of North Platte.

DRAKE ALLEN NUTTER

Chance and Cheryl Nutter of Hershey are the parents of a son, Drake Allen, born Feb. 6, 2021, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Bob and Marge Braithwait and Greg and Denise Nutter, all of North Platte. Great-grandpa is John Nutter of North Platte and great-grandmother is Verla Lange of Gibbon.

LEAH DAWN PAVELKA

Scott and Samantha Pavelka of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Leah Dawn, born on Feb. 5, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Ben and Loretta Pavelka and Tim and Dawn Stoetzel.

FREESIA LUZ SUHR-TAPIA