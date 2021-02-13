Birth Announcements, Feb. 13

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
AINSLEY MICHELLE FEENEY
Drew and Courtney Feeney of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Ainsley Michelle, born Dec. 27, 2020, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Tom and Opal Feeney of Maxwell, Jerry and Rose Mull of Brady and Shelly Callaway of North Platte.
DRAKE ALLEN NUTTER
Chance and Cheryl Nutter of Hershey are the parents of a son, Drake Allen, born Feb. 6, 2021, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Bob and Marge Braithwait and Greg and Denise Nutter, all of North Platte. Great-grandpa is John Nutter of North Platte and great-grandmother is Verla Lange of Gibbon.
LEAH DAWN PAVELKA
Scott and Samantha Pavelka of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Leah Dawn, born on Feb. 5, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Ben and Loretta Pavelka and Tim and Dawn Stoetzel.
FREESIA LUZ SUHR-TAPIA
Vanessa Tapia and Blake Suhr of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Freesia Luz, born Feb. 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Veronica Casillas of Columbus and the late Rudy Tapia of North Platte, Mona Torres and Ben Yates of North Platte and Levi Suhr of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Consuelo and the late John T. Casillas of North Platte, Mari and Alfred Savoia of North Platte and Josie and the late Tony Torres, of North Platte.
OTHER HOSPITALS
THOMAS SCOTT MAPES
Joel and Sarah Mapes of Omaha are the parents of a son, Thomas Scott, born Jan. 29, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Oberst of North Platte, Dave Mapes of Minatare and Linda and Scott Lieswald of Junction City, Kansas. Great-grandparents are Del Altig of North Platte, Lila Thoen of Jamestown, North Dakota and Lorraine Lieswald of Atkinson.
