Birth Announcements, Feb. 6

Jeromy and Hana Thomas of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Amelia Rose, born Jan. 28, 2021, weighing 2 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Dale and Debbie Withington of Oberlin, Kansas, Joe and Debbie Schlabach of Wichita, Kansas and Doug Thomas of Pittsburg, Kansas.

Steven Jr. and Marsha Coleman of North Platte are the parents of a son, Maverick Marvin, born Jan. 29, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Steven Sr. and Jennifer Coleman of North Platte and Dean and Amanda McConnell of Sutherland.

