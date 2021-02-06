Birth Announcements, Feb. 6

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
SCOTT EDWIN PETERS
Andrew and Tara Peters of North Platte are the parents of a son, Scott Edwin, born Feb. 2, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Cheryl Peters of North Platte and Dan and Karen Maunder of Hastings.
MADDOX RAY NIELSEN
Levi Nielsen and Jordan Thomlison of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Maddox Ray, born Feb. 2, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Todd and Telsie Olsen, Jamie and Tiffany Thomlison, Thad Nielsen and Todd and Lisa Scott.
OAKLYNN GREY BUITRON
Houstyn Smith and Michael Buitron of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Oaklynn Grey, born Feb. 1, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, Grandparents are Melanie Smith of North Platte, Wayne Smith of Kingsbury, California, and Michael and Kim Wilson of Arthur.
BAKER AUSTIN DESTEFANO
Levi and Samantha DeStefano of North Platte are the parents of a son, Baker Austin, born Feb. 1, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are John and Shelly Byrn of North Platte, Stacy Mann of Maxwell and Lance DeStefano of Omaha.
AMELIA ROSE THOMAS
Jeromy and Hana Thomas of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Amelia Rose, born Jan. 28, 2021, weighing 2 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Dale and Debbie Withington of Oberlin, Kansas, Joe and Debbie Schlabach of Wichita, Kansas and Doug Thomas of Pittsburg, Kansas.
MAVERICK MARVIN COLEMAN
Steven Jr. and Marsha Coleman of North Platte are the parents of a son, Maverick Marvin, born Jan. 29, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Steven Sr. and Jennifer Coleman of North Platte and Dean and Amanda McConnell of Sutherland.
