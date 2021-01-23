Birth Announcements, Jan. 23

GEMMA RAY SCHULTZ

Tyler and Naomi Schultz of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Gemma Ray, born Jan. 17, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Jason and Torri Schultz and Rick and Tracy Schaub, all of North Platte.

KASON THOMAS WIPPLINGER

Jed and Kyleigh Wipplinger of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kason Thomas, born Jan. 17, 2021, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Kevin and Julie Piper and Alice and the late Tom Wipplinger, all of North Platte.

CHEZARAE JACK BRINDA

Kayla Mathers and Knicholos Brinda of North Platte are the parents of a son, Chezarae Jack, born Jan. 14, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Jack Brinda of North Platte and D.C. Mathers of North Platte.

BLAKE HENRY RENFROE

Chris Renfroe and Starlita Dobbins of Sidney are the parents of a son, Blake Henry, born Jan. 13, 2021, weighing 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Greg Wright, George and Sonja Campbell and Hank Rosalez, all of North Platte.

GABRIEL BENJAMIN GEYER