Birth Announcements, Jan. 23

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CARLEE RAE HASENAUER
Alex and Mareesa Hasenauer of Wellfleet are the parents of a daughter, Carlee Rae, born Jan. 18, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Bryan and Christine Lee and Howard and Ruth Hasenauer.
ZEVA ANN YANCY-ANDERSON
Sarah Einspahr and Joseph Yancy-Anderson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Zeva Ann, born Jan. 17, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Terry Einspahr of Elgin, Texas, Lisa Einspahr of Farnam, Tiffany Yancy of Cozad and Riley and Cinta Anderson of Sutherland.
KAZLEIGH MARIE ECKMAN
Samantha Gutherless and Brent Eckman of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kazleigh Marie, born Jan. 15, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Kelley and Mike Gutherless of Maxwell and Curtis Eckman of Gering.
ADONIS DALE CARTER
Malachi Carter and Ariel Easton of Hershey are the parents of a son, Adonis Dale, born Jan. 16, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jason and Christine Carter, Dale and Lori Easton, and Carrie Easton, all of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Darlene Carter of North Platte.
GEMMA RAY SCHULTZ
Tyler and Naomi Schultz of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Gemma Ray, born Jan. 17, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Jason and Torri Schultz and Rick and Tracy Schaub, all of North Platte.
KASON THOMAS WIPPLINGER
Jed and Kyleigh Wipplinger of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kason Thomas, born Jan. 17, 2021, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Kevin and Julie Piper and Alice and the late Tom Wipplinger, all of North Platte.
CHEZARAE JACK BRINDA
Kayla Mathers and Knicholos Brinda of North Platte are the parents of a son, Chezarae Jack, born Jan. 14, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Jack Brinda of North Platte and D.C. Mathers of North Platte.
BLAKE HENRY RENFROE
Chris Renfroe and Starlita Dobbins of Sidney are the parents of a son, Blake Henry, born Jan. 13, 2021, weighing 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Greg Wright, George and Sonja Campbell and Hank Rosalez, all of North Platte.
GABRIEL BENJAMIN GEYER
Joshua and Annah Geyer of North Platte are the parents of a son, Gabriel Benjamin, born Jan. 15, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Jody and Marcia Strasburg of Arnold and Don and Deb Masten of Loomis.
Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney
JUNE LEIGH MCDANIEL
Allen and Misty McDaniel of Kearney are parents of a daughter, June Leigh, born Jan. 13, 2021, weighing 7 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Rodney and Barb Reynolds of Maxwell.
BIG BEAR, CALIFORNIA
KARRLIE JOE ANNE KUNKLE
Wally and Dara Kunkle of Big Bear, California, are the parents of a daughter, Karrlie Joe Anne Kunkle, born Dec. 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Danny and Joyce Delgado and Vicki Barrett of North Platte, and Bonnie Kunkle of Big Bear.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.