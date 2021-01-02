Birth announcements, Jan. 3

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
RAYN KRIMSYN GRIGG
Ryan and Kari Grigg of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rayn Krimsyn, born Dec. 29, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Stephen and Karla O’Rourke of North Platte, Rob and Sandy Mandeville of North Platte and Zane and Sharon Grigg of Campbell.
WAYLON EDWARD BARNHART
Clayton and Ashley Barnhart of North Platte are the parents of a son, Waylon Edward, born Dec. 29, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Gerald and Kimberly Barnhart of North Platte and Craig and Ronda Jones of North Platte.
ELIJAH RIVER LEE SAGE STEERMAN
Genevieve Gill and Kody Steerman of North Platte are the parents of a son, Elijah River Lee Sage, born Dec. 28, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Natalie and Patrick Alexander, Aaron Miller and Michelle and Gregg Messersmith.
REESE ELIZABETH HARM
Josh and Molly Harm of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Reese Elizabeth, born Dec. 28, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Vicki Tabke of North Platte, Tammy Finney of Mullen and Stan Harm of North Platte.
EZEKIEL LEE JORDAN
Remingten Elsen and Kameron Jordan of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ezekiel Lee, born Dec. 25, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Kaufman of North Platte, Mike Kaufman of Gering and Sandy and Alex Leal of North Platte.
AINSLEY MICHELLE FEENEY
Drew and Courtney Feeney of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ainsley Michelle, born Dec. 27, 2020, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Tom and Opal Feeney of Maxwell, Jerry and Rose Mull of Brady and Sherry Callaway of North Platte.
BLAIRE ROSE BROECKELMAN
William and Kaula Broeckelman of Norton, Kansas, are the parents of a daughter, Blaire Rose, born Dec. 25, 2020, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are Chris and Julie Scheetz of New Almelo, Kansas, and Jim and Tami Broeckelman of Norton.
JUNIPER JO KEMPER
Abigail and Justin Kemper of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Juniper Jo, born Dec. 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Cindi Allen of North Platte, Connie and Rod Kemper of North Platte, Raymond and Sheri Edwards of Antioch, Illinois.
