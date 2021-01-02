Birth announcements, Jan. 3

Remingten Elsen and Kameron Jordan of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ezekiel Lee, born Dec. 25, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Kaufman of North Platte, Mike Kaufman of Gering and Sandy and Alex Leal of North Platte.

AINSLEY MICHELLE FEENEY

Drew and Courtney Feeney of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ainsley Michelle, born Dec. 27, 2020, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Tom and Opal Feeney of Maxwell, Jerry and Rose Mull of Brady and Sherry Callaway of North Platte.

BLAIRE ROSE BROECKELMAN

William and Kaula Broeckelman of Norton, Kansas, are the parents of a daughter, Blaire Rose, born Dec. 25, 2020, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are Chris and Julie Scheetz of New Almelo, Kansas, and Jim and Tami Broeckelman of Norton.

JUNIPER JO KEMPER

Abigail and Justin Kemper of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Juniper Jo, born Dec. 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Cindi Allen of North Platte, Connie and Rod Kemper of North Platte, Raymond and Sheri Edwards of Antioch, Illinois.

