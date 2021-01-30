Birth announcements, Jan. 30

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

JAXSON RYKER HENDERSON

Levi Henderson and Brandi Bomberger of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jaxson Ryker, born Jan. 27, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are George and Tina Henderson of Curtis, Jeffrey Bomberger of Curtis and Tanya Redden of Imperial.

LYLA ANN BLANKENSHIP

Jacklyn and Jason Blankenship of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lyla Ann, born Jan. 26, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

JUDE LAWRENCE SUDBECK

Lukas and Tara Sudbeck of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Jude Lawrence, born Jan. 22, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Chuck and Linda Krajewski of Venango and Maarcel and Deb Sudbeck of Norfolk.

