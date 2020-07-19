GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CARMELLA MAY SOTO
Brendon Soto and Ann-Marie Lauenstein of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Carmella May, born July 10, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Steven Lauenstein, Suzie Myers, Gloria Soto, Richard Soto Jr. and John Anderson, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Tina and Jerry Lauenstein of Cozad, Sheryl and Frank Davis of North Platte and Jennie Morgenthaler of Omaha.
MAKENNA KAY BRANDYBERRY
Kyle and Erin Brandyberry of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Makenna Kay, born July 13, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Todd and Susan Langmacher of Julesburg, Colorado, and Neal and Gail Brandyberry of Republican City.
BRYKEN LEE BARTLETT
Megan and Kyle Bartlett of Paxton are the parents of a son, Bryken Lee, born July 13, 2020, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are Karen Potrin of Paxton and Brian and Dana Cassell of Paxton.
MAGALY IRMA SOTO
Edgar Soto and Alexandra Valenzuela of Wauneta are the parents of a daughter, Magaly Irma, born July 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Raul Valenzuela and Irma Valenzuela of Imperial.
